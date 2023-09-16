Sports promotion is impossible without sports journalism: Azerbaijan Information Agency

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Azerbaijan Information Agency and Press Council of Azerbaijan had a detailed discussion with Pakistani sports journalists regarding the usefulness of digital sports journalism and journalistic activities in their country.

The delegation led by Shahid Khan Afridi, Secretary General Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently on a visit to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, where the delegation visited Azerbaijan Information Agency and Press Council of Azerbaijan.

Chairman Waqar Ali, while Council Chairman Rasheed Majeed and Executive Members and President of Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association Eldar Ismayilov welcomed them and discussed digital sports journalism in the modern era and the mutual relationship between the two countries Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

According to him, sports journalism can play an important role in the promotion of sports in any country and at the same time can attract the world to the soft image of his country and the young generation towards healthy activities, which is commendable, he said.

He also had a detailed discussion with the delegation about the strong relationship of love and brotherhood between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and said that we should all play our role in making this relationship stronger and stronger, according to the state news of Azerbaijan Information Agency.

The agency is sharing news in 8 different languages that has been established for over a hundred years and is providing news to hundreds of national and international organizations.On the same day, the delegation of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also visited the Press Council where they had a meeting with the Chairman and Executive members. The Chairman while briefing the journalists said that the main purpose of the Press Council is to improve the relations between the media and the public.

After thorough investigation, a decision is given on it which is acceptable to all. The members of the Council said that the people of Azerbaijan love Pakistan and support Pakistan on every issue including Kashmir.

Finally, Secretary General of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Muhammad Asghar Azeem and Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association Shahid Khan Afridi thanked them and presented them with shields of the Federation. (APP)