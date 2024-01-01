Tenth U.S.-Vietnam Asia-Pacific Dialogue

FP Report

HANOI: Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Vietnam Standing Vice Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu recently concluded the 10th Asia-Pacific Dialogue in Hanoi, the first held under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides discussed a range of regional and global issues, including ASEAN, transnational threats, economic security cooperation, and advancing our shared goals of a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

The Assistant Secretary also held bilateral meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc and Communist Party of Vietnam External Relations Committee Chairman Le Hoai Trung to discuss building on the recent elevation of U.S.-Vietnam relations.