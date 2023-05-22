Terrorist commander among three killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

RAWALPINDI (INP): Three terrorists including a most wanted terrorist commander Zafar alias Zafari were killed in intelligence based operation (IBO) of the security forces in Dara Adam Khel on Sunday.

The security sources said that on an intelligence tip-off, operation was conducted against extremists on Saturday-Sunday midnight during with a most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique, along with his two accomplices Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran, hailing from Bazi Khel, Dara Adam Khel and Anas alias Ali belonging to Nangarhar Afghanistan were killed.

The intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence. Reports said that terrorist commander Zafri was a resident of village Malan of Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023. Terrorist Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan. Commander Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs 100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom. The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Terrorist Hasan Khan had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022 whereas the killed terrorist Anas in 2018 was an expert sniper and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place. Due to the rejection of the local population, the terrorists were forced to secretly bury their dead terrorists.

The coal miners, business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces would continue their continuous efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people. Effective and timely operations of intelligence agencies and security forces have narrowed the ground for terrorists inside and outside the country, the ISPR said.