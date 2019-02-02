Those affording should perform Hajj: Qadri

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday said only those people who have resources should perform Hajj.

Talking to media here, the minister said more than one hundred eighty-four thousand Pakistanis will go on Hajj this year. He said Hajj expenditures increase every year due to hike in prices.

It is to be mentioned here that as per new policy, the Hajj expenses for southern areas will be Rs4,26,000 which was Rs2,70,000 last year.

Besides this Rs1,56,000 raise has been made in the Hajj expenses for people living in northern areas taking it to a total of Rs4,36,000 from Rs2,80,000.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday said as many as 184,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year under the new Hajj policy.

Talking to media, he said that the intending pilgrims would be facilitated through bio-metric system at local level to expedite the processing of Hajj applications, adding that a quota of 10,000 pilgrims has been reserved for elderly citizens while another portion of 500 pilgrims has been fixed for low income group.

To a question about subsidy, he replied that Hajj was an obligation for those who can afford.