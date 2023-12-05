Three children among 7 injured in Peshawar’s Warsak Road blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least seven people including three children were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar.

According to police, the blast took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk in the limits of the Machini Gate police station.

Four kilogrammes of explosives, planted on the side of the road, were used in the blast, he said. The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.

Soon after the incident, Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

Further investigation is underway, said police.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the blast and summoned reported from the authorities concerned.

Last month, five people were killed and over 20 sustained injuries in a blast targeting police in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.