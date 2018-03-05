PPP team meets Balochistan CM

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Qadoos Bizinjo on Sunday said that his party was united and decision to vote whom will be taken after consultation.

Talking to media after meeting a delegation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) in the provincial capital, he said that that they have achieved their target.

Bizinjo said that his party was willing to hold talks with all parties in the larger interest of the province.

The Balochistan CM said that one of their member was disqualified just one day before the Senate elections.

Earlier, the delegation, comprising of Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Faisal Karim Kundi and Ali Madad Jattak, reached Quetta earlier today to meet Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The PPP leaders invited newly elected independent candidates Anwar-ul-Haq K-akar, Sadiq Sanjrani, Ahmad Khan, Sana Ullah Jamali, K-ahda Babar and Naseebullah Bazai to join their party.

On the other side, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has also contacted independent senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and congratulated him on the victory of like-minded group.

A delegation of the party will soon hold a meeting with the independent senators-elect. The venue and time of the meeting are being finalized, the statement said.

The telephonic exchange and proposed meeting are being seen as efforts on part of PTI to woo the senators to join Imran Khan-led party.

Six independent candidates clinched six seats out of 11 from Balochistan in Saturday’s Senate election.

