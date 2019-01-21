Three shot dead in Pakpattan court

F.P. Report

PAKPATTAN: As many as three people including two murder suspects and a legal clerk were shot dead on Monday in a lawyer’s chambers in a court in Pakpattan.

According to police spokesman Muhammad Asif, at least four people were in the chambers of Advocate Shaukat Wattoo where hearing of a murder case was underway.

Two brothers nominated in the murder case, Ibrahim and Ifrahim Malkana, had arrived for a hearing to secure interim bail. Asif said, adding that the brothers, along with a lawyer’s clerk, were shot dead while one man was injured in the shooting and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident sparked panic across the court premises, with people fleeing the building fearing an attack.

Police have imposed a curfew in the city and are searching for the shooters. A first information report will be filed when a complainant comes forward to lodge a case, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered a detailed report on the incident.