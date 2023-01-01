Three soldiers martyred in Lakki terror attacks

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: On Friday night, Security Forces, while fighting gallantly, repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a span of short time in Lakki Marwat District.

A Motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between own troops and terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which 4 x terrorists were sent to hell.

In two other encounters with terrorists in general area Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel, District Lakki Marwat, 3 x more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists. However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Taj Mir (age 40 years, resident of District Nowshera), Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (age 38 years, resident of District Abbottabad) and Sepoy Abid Hussain (age 29 years, resident of District DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.