Together we can attain heights envisioned by our forefathers: Aneela

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As we commemorate the 14th of August, we not only reflect upon the essence of independence but also contemplate the profound vision that gave rise to our nation. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah once articulated, “With faith, discipline, and selfless dedication to duty, there is no worthwhile goal beyond your reach”. This was stated by Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, on the Independence Day.

This statement encapsulates the fundamental principles of our cherished Pakistan – Unity, Faith, and Discipline. Within the realm of higher education, these tenets serve as our daily compass, ensuring that our youth, the future of Pakistan, receive the caliber of education they rightfully deserve. The Higher Education Department remains resolute in its commitment to diligently serve our nation and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said.

As we progress, let us collectively pledge to uphold the painstakingly acquired independence of our nation and to advance the principles upon which Pakistan was established. Together, we can attain the heights envisioned by our forefathers, she added.