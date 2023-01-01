F.P. Report

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, as concerns were eased that the US central bank would keep raising interest rates.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 461.58 points, or 1.41 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 33,168.10.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, reached its highest level since July 1990 by finishing 26.93 points, or 1.13 percent, up at 2,405.57.

Market watchers here noted that stocks were bought across the board throughout the day, with investors heartened that the US inflation data for August was almost within market projections.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal products, iron and steel, and real estate shares.

Issues that rose outpaced those that declined by 1,224 to 535, while 76 ended the day unchanged. (APP)