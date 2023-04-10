Azam Tarar: Govt contacts PTI for dialogue on elections issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to start a dialogue on the issue of elections, on Thursday.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar contacted PTI Senator Ali Zafar Advocate.

The names of the members of the committee, formed to prepare recommendations on the issue of elections, will be considered within the ruling parties today.

After a luncheon in the honour of MNAs, the prime minister will consider finalising the names of the members of the internal committee of the ruling parties.

It had been decided to form the committee at the summit meeting of the ruling parties. The committee has been formed to take the already ongoing consultation process for the elections to the next stage.