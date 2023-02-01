Toshakhana: IHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved a verdict on former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking suspension of the trial verdict in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, conducted the hearing on Monday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI supremo for five years from holding any public office.

A trial court in Islamabad had then found the PTI founder guilty of “corrupt practices” for concealing details of state gifts that he received as prime minister and sentenced him to three years in prison. In October this year, the former premier challenged the trial verdict in the IHC, however, later he sought withdrawal of the appeal since his petition in the same case was pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

However, the IHC rejected his withdrawal petition last week. During the hearing today, Imran’s lawyer Latif Khosa appeared in court while Advocate Amjad Parvez appeared on behalf of the electoral body. Imran’s lawyer, in his arguments, told the court that he was refused to attend the hearing when he went to Adiala jail. He said he has the right to be present on behalf of his client.

At this, Justice Farooq asked if he contacted the judge of the court concerned in this matter. Khosa said that he, including his staff, were stopped and ridiculed. Justice Farooq told Khosa that he would inform the registrar about this matter.

ECP’s lawyer then raised an objection on the same plea filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), saying that they had learned about the petition challenging ECP’s disqualification notification. Parvez said that the LHC’s single bench had forwarded the matter to the five-member after hearing it.

He requested that this petition was not admissible in this court. An appeal was filed on August 8 to suspend the trial in the Toshakhana case and the verdict was announced on August 28, said the ECP lawyer. He added that one month and eight days after the verdict, a separate petition for suspension of the verdict was filed.