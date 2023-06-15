Traffic accidents kill and injure 3 in Afghanistan’s Daikundi

DAIKUNDI (Khaama Press): Officials said three People were killed and injured in three separate traffic accidents in the Central province of Daikundi on Friday.

A Kamaz-type truck driver was killed when it overturned after slipping off the road, according to police spokesperson Ghulam Ali Javid.

He further said that two persons were injured when a Four-Runner-type vehicle toppled in the Raqil Tamzan area of the Pato district.

Two people were killed earlier, and eight others were injured in a traffic accident in the eastern province of Wardak.

According to provincial officials, a mini-bus was overturned due to reckless driving resulting in several casualties. All the injured, including women and children, were transferred to the local hospital for medical treatment.

In a similar accident in the Kapisa province of Afghanistan, six persons were killed, and nine others were injured.

Reckless driving, inadequately constructed roads, a lack of the rule of law, and poorly maintained vehicles have increased traffic accidents nationwide.