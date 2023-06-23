US Not Aware Of Exact Size Of Land China Has Taken From India

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: While replying to a question by The Frontier Post, US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller said that he does not know the exact size of land which China has taken from India.



The Frontier Post also asked whether the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken will be raising this issue with his counterparts in his upcoming visit to Beijing. Matthew Miller stated that there will be several issues under discussion but the top three includes talking about competition with China instead of conflict, discussing area of concerns and discussing areas of mutual cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Secretary Blinken is visiting China over the coming weekend and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is visiting Washington DC next week.

Several analysts in Washington DC wonder why the United States has taken such a strong stance against Russia for attacking Ukraine but on the other hand, the United States is completely mum over China who has taken over several hundred miles of land from India, which China claims that it originally belonged to them.

In reply to these analysts others argue that if India is quiet on this issue then why should the United States bother to make a fuss out of it. Prime Minister Modi’s critics say that he has kept his whole nation/India in dark about this whole episode and is playing religion card to divert the attention.

President Joe Biden is also looking a little skeptical about Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington DC and one of his reason behind all this skepticism is due to media reports appearing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in international news media outlets. Among those news media outlets is BBC is at the top who had recently released a report by former UK Foreign Secretary, Jack Straw which stated that in Gujrat riots in India, Modi had ordered killings of several thousand Muslims along with hundreds of women being raped. After these reports appeared on BBC, several attempts were made by Modi’s government to shut down BBC operations in India.

At yesterday’s press briefing at the US State Department, a journalist from one of the top news media outlet asked Matthew Miller about how long will the US be silent about the crimes Narenda Modi is committing in India with regard to people of different faiths and suppressing the media. Matthew Miller replied by saying that the US discusses these issues with India on regular basis in private and on official level as well.

There are reports that General Electronics will be signing contact with India regarding its manufacture plant in India during upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

The United States is definitely promoting India to come at par with China regarding its manufacturing industry but as far as the technology is concerned, the US will be playing very careful after it’s experiences with China and to promote its own local industry.