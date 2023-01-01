Transfer and posting by caretaker govt: PHC issued notices to Governor, ECP

Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has served notices to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Advocate General to submit reply within 10 days in writ against transfer and posting of Officers by interim government, on Thursday.



The petition was filed by Naeem Ahmad Khattak while Ali Azeem Advocate appeared before PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and SM Attique Shah while court inquired from former Advocate General Shumail Ahmad Butt while present at the time of hearing.



However, former AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Butt argued that he doesn’t party in the case while added the petition has filed by petitioner along with counsel personally. He added that will approach High Court at proper time if it deems fit for him.



The counsel for petitioner argued that interim government had transferred several officers beyond its jurisdiction because caretaker government should to assist ECP to ensure holding free and fair elections.



The PHC’s divisional comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice SM Attique Shah issued notices to Governor, Chief Secretary and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit reply and adjourned further hearing till 21st February.