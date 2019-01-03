Trump wants to meet Pakistan’s leadership

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to establish good relationship with the new leadership of Pakistan.

President Trump said this while answering to a media question in television interview on Wednesday. He said that he is looking forward to meet the new leadership in Pakistan and will trying to develop good trustworthy relations among the two countries.

Trump underscored that his administration has initiated peace talks with the Taliban. He urged other countries, specifically Russia, Pakistan, and India, to become more involved in the fighting in Afghanistan.

Earlier, South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, who is considered close to President Trump, told CNN in an interview that if Pakistan helped the US in bringing the Taliban to the table for negotiations, then the US would focus on counterterrorism and the IS.

The Republican Senator wants the US to offer Pakistan a free trade agreement as an incentive for Islamabad to push the Taliban to the peace table to end the Afghan war.

Just a month ago, Trump had written a letter to Khan, seeking Pakistan s help with stuttering Afghan peace talks and support in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table to end the 17-year brutal war in the neighbouring country.