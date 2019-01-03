China will continue to assist Pakistan in boosting its economy, says Lu Knag

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: China will continue to assist Pakistan through trade, investment and all other practical cooperation with the aim to boost its economic and social development of Pakistan, said by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Knag.

Lu Knag said during his regular briefing on Wednesday, he said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners of cooperation.

He added that the Chinese side has offered and will continue to offer its best through assistance, trade, investment and all-around practical cooperation to support and boost Pakistan’s economic and social development.

When asked to confirm that China had offered to give Pakistan US$ 2 billion in aid to support its foreign currency reserves, he said the two sides had always maintained close communications on relevant cooperation.

According to a media report, China had agreed to lend at least US$ 2 billion to Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout package.