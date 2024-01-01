Tryon returns as South Africa name limited-overs squad for Australia tour

Monitoring Desk

CAPE TOWN: Laura Wolvaardt will lead a 15-member South Africa squad in Australia as they clash in a multi-format series.

Wolvaardt will be accompanied by Marizanne Kapp and the returning Chloé Tryon, with the trio already in Australia for the ongoing Big Bash League.

There was also a maiden ODI call-up for Ayanda Hlubi, who made her T20I debut in the Bangladesh series.

South Africa are yet to win an international game against Australia – in the 15 ODIs between them, Australia have won 14, while one game was tied. In seven T20I contests, Australia was victorious in all encounters, including a final in last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

After the limited-overs leg, the sides will also contest in a one-off Test match from 15-18 February – the first ever between the sides.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Clinton du Preez, the South Africa Women Convenor of Selectors, pointed out Chloe Tryon’s return as crucial for South Africa, after she missed the Bangladesh series with a groin injury.

“The objective is consistently to vie for success in every competition or tour we engage in, and the prospect of doing so in Australia is very exciting as we compete against the best. The squad maintains its balance, and we eagerly anticipate Chloé’s return.

“Her wealth of experience and match-winning skills will undoubtedly enhance the squad’s value. I am genuinely excited for both the players and the management team. The group is undoubtedly poised to compete and deliver positive contributions to the overall team performance and the set targets throughout the tour.”

South Africa’s tour of Australia will commence on 27 January and run till 18 February. It will comprise of three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test.

T20I Series

27 January, 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra

28 January, 2nd T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra

30 January, 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ODI Series

03 February,1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

07 February, 2nd ODI, North Sydney Oval, Sydney

10 February, 3rd ODI, North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Only Test

15 – 18 February, WACA Ground, Perth