Turkish actress Esra Bilgic wows fans with her enchanting looks

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who bagged immense popularity not only in her own country but in parts of the world, including Pakistan, knows the art of mesmerising her fans in no time.

Taking to Instagram, the “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” star dropped a fresh set of snaps in which she is spotted at different locations. In one of the photos, she is seen sitting in the car and flaunting her hair.

Fans went on to drop plenty of penning feedback and a variety of emoticons to praise the starlet. In the comments box, one of the users penned, “Nice Pic.” Another of the netizens complimented the diva by dropping a set of heart emoticons.

Due to her steadfast commitment to her profession and regularity in terms of posting her content, Esra Bilgic is on the verge of amassing eight million followers on her Instagram handle.