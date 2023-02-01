Rajkumar Hirani shares an update on ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani gave another update on a possible third ‘Munna Bhai‘ film.

The ‘Munna Bhai‘ film franchise is one of the most iconic Hindi film series. It first tickled our funny bones in 2003 with the release of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS‘.

The premise was simple. Murali Prasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) was a goon who lied to his father Shri Hari Prasad (Sunil Dutt) about being a doctor. After the beloved protagonist gets exposed, he enrols in a medical college to teach its Dean Dr. J. C. Asthana (Boman Irani) – who had revealed his true nature to his father – some life lessons.

The film was met with critical acclaim. A sequel, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, was released after three years. It had a different premise with the protagonist preaching the principles of India’s founder Mahatma Gandhi to the people.

Rajkumar Hirani has now talked about a possible third ‘Munna Bhai‘ film in an interview with the India news agency ANI. He told the outlet that he had five incomplete scripts.

He added that he won’t go ahead with ‘Munna Bhai 3‘ unless it matches the qualities of the first and second films.

“The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts,” he said as quoted in the report. “I feel that if I don’t reach the level of those two films, I won’t be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.”

The renowned director added that he talks about ‘Munna Bhai 3‘ with Sanjay Dutt and is urging him to make the third film.