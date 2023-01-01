Two cops martyred in Jamrud suicide attack

Amjad Ali Afridi

JAMRUD: As many as two policemen embraced martyrdom while three other personnel were injured in suicide, grenade attacks and exchange of firing with terrorist at Takhta Baig checkpoint area of Jumrud, Thursday night. The martyred police officials were Manzoor Shah and Younas Khan, while Rafique Khan was injued in the attacks.

In this regard, District Police Officer Khyber issued statement while added that police personnel has neutralized suicide bomber due to alert. DPO added that police has cordoned the area and deployed further force to neutralize the terrorists to avoid further damages. He added that operation is underway while complete information should be provided after completion of operation.

Immediately after the attack, the traffic on the Pak-Afghan Highway was shut down and a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the check-post. Talking to journalists, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid termed the storm on the police check-post a suicide attack. “The suicide bomber entered the check-post and blew himself up.” The SHO added that the police opened fire on the target upon seeing the suicide bomber.

Taking notice of the attack, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan’s has asked the IG Police for a report on the incident. “The incident is very sad, the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) armed group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attacks.