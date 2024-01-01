Two die of gas suffocation in a Harnai coalmine

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Two colliers died due to suffocation after toxic gas filled Shahrg Coal Mines of district Harnai in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred due to toxic gas filling in coalmine of contractor Rahim Sindhi.

However, the miners pulled the bodies of their colleagues out of the coalmine with self-help.

Among the deceased miners, Bari son of Syed Gul and Lali son of Shawli, resident of Pashin district were included.

The dead bodies of the miners were shifted to the Rural Health Hospital and later were handed over to the families after necessary procedures.