Two injured in knife attack in West bank, suspect ‘neutralized’: Israeli police

JERUSALEM (AFP) : A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday before being “neutralized,” Israeli police and emergency services said.

The attack was reported in an industrial park close to the sprawling Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.

The assailant was “neutralized,” the police said without specifying whether he was dead or wounded.

Israeli emergency services said two people were treated for minor injuries. They were identified by Israeli media as security guards.

The West Bank has seen a sharp rise in violence since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian militants’ unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.

At least 317 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry.