Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: As many as two more Kashmir youth were martyred by Indian troops in Anantnag district of occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, the youth were martyred by occupied forces during a so-called cordon and search operation in the area.

The occupied forces cordoned off the area before launching the operation with mobile internet services suspended in the district to avoid protests.

A human rights group, Amnesty International, had last week said the Indian government is widely misusing law allowing for detention without trial in Occupied Kashmir.

Head of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel said the Public Safety Act is a “lawless law” under which the authorities hold children, old people and the disabled.

He had said this act is contributing to inflaming tensions between the state authorities and local populace and must be immediately repealed.