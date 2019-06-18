Federal cabinet to discuss 15-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss a 15-point agenda, on Tuesday.

According to report, PM Imran Khan would brief the cabinet about his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet will discuss matters pertaining to the formation of inquiry commission and the implementation of the ‘Tax Amnesty Scheme’.

The cabinet would give approval to Pakistan-Iran Maritime Agreement and the appointment of private members of the railway board.

Pakistan Industrial Technical Center and formation of Chinese University has been included in the agenda, sources claimed.

The cabinet is also expected to approve delayed contracts with various countries along with the implementation of decisions of cabinet meetings.

The agreement of cooperation between National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Mexico University has also been included in the agenda.