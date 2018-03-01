Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that two Pakistani soldiers were martyred on Wednesday after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC).

ISPR said that the Indian forces started unprovoked firing in the Bhimber sector of the LoC.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sipahi Munir Chauhan and Sipahi Amir Hussain. The Pakistan Army responded and caused heavy damage to Indian posts in retaliatory action.

ISPR added that Pakistan Army given befitted response to the latest aggression of Indian forces.

Earlier this month, the Army destroyed an Indian post after it targetted a minor in Jajot village.

In a separate incident in January, four Army soldiers were martyred when Indian forces opened fire.

The FO has said that in 2018, Indian forces carried out over 400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in 18 civilians being martyred while 68 were injured.

Advertisements