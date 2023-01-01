UBL Al-Ameen Funds to be conducting awareness sessions

F.P. Report

KARACHI: UBL Al-Ameen Funds will be conducting awareness sessions on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Contributory Pension Scheme for new employees of KP government who joined on or after 7th June, 2022 in Shelton Hotel, Timergara (2 PM on Wednesday, 13th September, 2023, at Serena Hotel, Saidu Sharif-Swat (4 PM on Wednesday, 13th September, 2023), at Hotel One, Abbottabad (4PM on Thursday, 14th September, 2023), in Usmania Hotel, Nowshera (2 PM on Friday, 15th September, 2023) and in Serena Hotel, Peshawar (4 PM on Friday, 15th September, 2023).

Employees will be briefed on features, investments and different aspects of the scheme and how to get registered and create profile on KP government portal. Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan, member Shariah Advisory Council (UBL Al-Ameen Funds) will highlight and brief regarding the Shariah guidelines and requirements from shariah perspective for an investment scheme to become complaint. Participants who are interested can join at the event or call UBL Funds for further details. UBL Fund Managers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBL Bank Limited, is one of the leading Asset Management, Pension Funds Management, and Investment Advisory Company, managing more than Rs.160 billion (at end of July’2023) in both Conventional and Shariah-compliant Funds/Plans (excluding Advisory mandates).

Al-Ameen Funds is the Shariah-compliant funds range under the supervision of the Shariah Advisory Council comprising of Mufti Mohammed Najeeb Khan and Mufti Mohammad Hassaan Kaleem. UBL Funds was Pakistan’s first AMC to have Global Investment Performance Standards (of CFA Institute) compliant status in 2010 and also the first to launch a CPPI Fund based on internationally renowned methodology.

The following year in 2011, it went international and launched UBL Fund Managers in the Middle East. In 2017, it was assigned the ‘AM1’ rating by VIS, the highest Management Quality rating for an Asset Manager in Pakistan, and has been maintained since then. UBL Funds’ mission is focused on superior returns, excellent customer service, and need-based products with the highest ethical and professional standards.