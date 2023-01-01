Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia

BERLIN (AA): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday he contacted the Chinese leadership and “asked them not to provide any support to Russia” in its war against Ukraine.

“My hope is that the government in Beijing will maintain a pragmatic attitude, otherwise we risk World War III – we are all aware of that,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica.

Ukraine has always had an “excellent relationship with China” and it is “in everyone’s interest not to worsen it,” he added.

While China is considered among Russia’s key supporters, it has not yet provided military support to Moscow. The US, however, maintains that China could soon supply weapons.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to CBS television on Sunday of information that China was “considering providing lethal support” to Russia. When asked what he meant by that, Blinken replied, “Weapons, primarily weapons.”

In addition, Zelenskyy criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for repeatedly seeking talks with Russia. “It will be an unsuccessful dialogue. In fact, Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude,” the Ukrainian president said.