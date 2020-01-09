Unable to afford warm clothes for children, Karachi man commits suicide

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Heartbroken for being unable to provide warm clothes for his children during the harsh weather, a man committed suicide on Thursday.

The man was a resident of the city’s Ibrahim Haidery area who earned his livelihood by driving a donkey cart. He was taken to the Civil Hospital after he set himself on fire.

Unable to survive the wounds, he passed away at the hospital. It came to light, after his death, that the man was heartbroken after his children asked for warm clothes to protect themselves from the harsh cold. The man was already going through a financial crisis.

The winter season has broken various records in Pakistan as mercury in Peshawar dropped to a freezing -1°C after 36 years. Karachi, on the other hand, recorded its lowest (9.2°C), while Skardu reached a freezing -21°C.