ECP summons Bilawal over contradiction in tax returns

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over contradiction over the value of his assets and tax returns.

According to sources, the commission directed Bilawal to appear either personally or through his counsel to explain why he did not submit ‘correct details’ of his income tax returns.

The commission had earlier written a number of letters to Bilawal but he did not pay heed towards the notices.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for the parliamentarians to submit yearly statements of the assets owned by them, their spouse and dependent children.