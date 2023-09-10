UNAMA head meets with Afghan Foreign Minister

KABUL (TOLOnews): Roza Otunbayeva, head of UNAMA, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister, ahead of next week’s UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan, UNAMA said online.

According to UNAMA, the UN mission in Afghanistan remains committed to constructive engagement and ensuring that the voices of all Afghans are heard.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate once again asked the UN and the world countries to invite the Islamic Emirate representatives to the meetings held on Afghanistan.

“Any meeting where the issues of Afghanistan are discussed and the representatives of the Afghan people are not present, it will not lead to positive results like the previous meetings,” said Bilal Karimi, the Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesman.

Although Afghanistan has been discussed in several UN meetings over the last two years, some political experts said that until the Islamic Emirate and the world pays attention to each other’s demands, these meetings will not produce any results.

“If the two sides accept each other’s demands and respect each other, this will be in the interest of Afghanistan, and, at the international level, the world will come to recognize the Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Jabar Akbari, a political analyst.

“Some of the demands of the world have not yet been met, and the world is emphasizing those that must be met, such as human rights and inclusiveness of the government,” said Hewad Zazai, a political analyst.

This comes as the members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voiced concerns about the presence and increased activity of the Khorasan branch of Daesh in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting on the 17th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by Daesh, UN counter-terrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov said that the situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, and that some 20 different terrorist groups are present in Afghanistan, which was denied by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.