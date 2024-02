F.P. Report

LAHORE: Islamabad United Saturday defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the opening clash of ninth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

Agha Salman and Shadab Khan fifties help the Islamabad to clinch a easy from 8th PSL champion Lahore Qalandars. The Islamabad United achieved the target of 196 in 18.2 overs.