CJP demands evidence; ECP rejects rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa Saturday demanded evidence of his involvement in the rigging of the February 8 elections after Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha levelled serious allegations against the top judge and other authorities.

“You level baseless allegations. There is no truth to it nor is evidence presented. You can level allegations all you want, it is your right but present evidence to back it. Whether good or bad, it will be determined later,” the top judge said in reaction to today’s dramatic development. He went on to say that his role was only restricted to the facilitation of the conduct of elections. “If someone did not want election, that’s another story,” he said.

The CJP questioned his and apex court’s connection to the polls, saying that the court only receive and decide upon petitions linked to elections. The CJP said that the apex court did not order the elections; instead, it asked both constitutional authorities — the president and the election commission — to stage the elections after arriving at a consensus on the date.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction. He stated that the ECP would soon conduct a comprehensive inquiry to confirm the facts. Commissioners of any division do not have a direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs).