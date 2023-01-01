UNSC flays suicide attacks

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly suicide attacks at Mastung and Hangu. This has been stated in n a press statement issued statement issued by Security Council President Ferit Hoxha.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. The Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The Security Council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. Various countries of the world have strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu and expressed solidarity with Pakistan. In separate statements by the respective ministries, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Iran, Iraq and France conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its statement, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm position calling for rejection of violence and terrorism wherever it occurs. Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi in his message said this blind act has once again shown that the terrorists, with their ignorance and distance from the merciful teachings of Islam, have no other goal than to create division among Muslims.