US calls on Iraq to safeguard US troops after new attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The US military called on Iraq’s government on Tuesday to take steps to safeguard American troops in both Iraq and Syria after failed attacks on Monday by Iran-aligned militia.

“These attacks put coalition and Iraqi personnel at risk. We call on the government of Iraq to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of US forces in Iraq and Syria against attacks from these groups,” Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

“If these attacks continue, we will not hesitate to defend our forces, as we have done in the past.”