US calls on UN for roadmap to fully integrate Afghanistan into international system

KABUL (Khaama Press): The US representative for Afghanistan states that his country welcomes the continuation of the Doha meetings regarding Afghanistan, calling for UN leadership to develop a roadmap for Afghanistan’s full integration into the international system. Thomas West says that the welfare of Afghans and the common interests of the global community will guide this effort.

Thomas West, the US representative for Afghanistan, wrote on his social media platform X, on Friday, February 23, that there is a strong consensus regarding collective interests in Afghanistan.

“On the next steps, the U.S. welcomes the continuation of this format as well as calls for a UN-led process to develop a roadmap for Afghanistan’s full integration into the international system. The Afghan people’s well-being, and the international community’s shared interests, must guide this work,” West said.

He also added “No country wants to see the emergence of a terrorism threat from Afghanistan. All want to see women and girls return to secondary school, university, work, and public life.” West also mentioned the international commitment to help the Afghan people, pointing out that humanitarian aid was provided to over 26 million Afghans last year. However, he raised concerns about the sustainability of this aid and emphasized the importance of an approach that empowers Afghans economically.

He also said “Many countries acknowledged the Taliban’s implementation of a poppy ban that UNODC assesses brought cultivation down 95%. We reviewed international support for farmers seeking alternative crops and addicts in recovery – more coordination needed.”

Furthermore, West appreciated the participation of Afghan civil society members, both from within and outside the country, and discussed economic and basic needs, respecting human rights, and the importance of continued engagement with Afghans, including the Taliban.

The second Doha meeting on Afghanistan, hosted by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, was held on the 18th and 19th of February. The UN Secretary-General, after this meeting, said in a press briefing that the situation of women in Afghanistan has worsened, the issue of combating terrorism havens remains unresolved, and an inclusive government has not been formed.