US carrier group in Middle East intercepts Iranian drone

The US military reported that it intercepted an Iranian drone “operating in an unsafe and unprofessional manner” in the Gulf, US Central Command said on Sunday.

“Aircraft from Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Air Wing intercepts an Iranian UAV operating in an unsafe and unprofessional manner during aircraft carrier flight operations in the Gulf. The US Navy will continue to fly and sail where international law allows,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

No further details were provided and Iran did not immediately comment on the incident.

The US had sent two US carrier strike groups to the Middle East to bolster American military “regional posture” amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The first carrier strike group sent to the Middle East was the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest warship and the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier. It was sent as a message of support to its long-term ally Israel and a warning to Iran and Tehran-backed Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah.

This statement comes after the USS Carney shot down on Wednesday an Iranian-produced drone launched from the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

CENTCOM said: “At approximately 1100 (Sanaa time), while in the South Red Sea, the Arleigh-Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) shot down an Iranian-produced KAS-04 unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.”

It added: “Although its intentions are not known, the UAV was heading toward the warship. At the time of the shoot down, the USS Carney was escorting the USNS SUPPLY (Oiler) and another US flagged and crewed ship carrying military equipment to the region. There were no injuries to Us personnel and no damage to US vessels.”

