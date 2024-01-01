US concerns about health of detained citizens in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The US State Department expresses concern about the health conditions of citizens currently detained by the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, recently stated in a press briefing that despite assurances from the de facto administration regarding the healthcare of American prisoners, concerns remain. He reiterated ongoing efforts to secure the release of American citizens from Afghan prisons.

Miller refrained from commenting on questions regarding the surveillance of unmanned aircraft in Afghan airspace during the press briefing.

The Taliban government also recently confirmed the detention of two American citizens. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson of the group, told the media that the two Americans were detained for violations of their “laws.”

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, many countries have refused to recognize the regime, leaving the country isolated. This lack of recognition has plunged Afghanistan into a dire economic crisis. Additionally, the return of refugees and migrants adds further strain to the already struggling economy.

In addition to restrictions on women, the Taliban’s policies also severely impact education in Afghanistan. The group’s strict interpretation of Islamic law has led to the closure of numerous schools, particularly those catering to girls. Co-education is banned, and the curriculum is often heavily influenced by Taliban ideology. As a result, access to quality education has become increasingly limited, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the country.