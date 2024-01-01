WFP warns food insecurity in Afghanistan is growing daily

KABUL ( Ariana News): The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said in its 2023 annual report on Afghanistan’s strategic plan for 2018-2025, that the food security crisis in the country continues.

The report states that 15.8 million Afghans, which is about 40% of the country’s population, have faced severe food insecurity from November 2023 to March 2024, including 2.8 million of them in emergency levels of food insecurity. The report added that from late 2021 to early 2023, large-scale humanitarian food aid contributed to a partial improvement in the situation in Afghanistan, but with the reduction of this aid in 2023, the food security situation of Afghans is expected to be even worse in 2024.

The World Food Program says that in 2023, it will cater to 18.6 million people in Afghanistan, 80% of whom are women and children. According to this organization, in 2023, Afghanistan is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, along with an economic crisis, climatic adversities, political problems, an increase in returning migrants and internally displaced persons, which is affected by the political and social guidelines of the ruling authorities, on women’s rights. and girls, has been aggravated, as a result, 9 out of 10 Afghan families have had problems in providing enough food.