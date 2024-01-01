Over one million Afghan refugees forcibly expelled from neighboring countries

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Deputy of the Prime Minister of the Taliban stated in a meeting with representatives and ambassadors of countries in Kabul that in recent times, over one million Afghan migrants have been forcibly expelled from neighboring countries.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Abdulsalam Hanafi, the second deputy of the acting Prime Minister of the Taliban, raised this issue during an iftar dinner held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. Referring to the negative impacts of the forced expulsion of Afghan citizens from various countries, he mentioned that this action does not contribute to bilateral and neighboring relations.

As per the statement, officials and representatives from various countries, diplomats, and UNAMA officials attended this iftar dinner.

Hanafi urged all regional and extra-regional countries in this meeting to curtail drug trafficking and ensure stability in Afghanistan to prevent the migration of youth to other countries. He emphasized aligning major development projects such as the Afghanistan Trans, Herat-Bulldak, Chabahar Port, Lajward Road, Khan Corridor, and TAPI investment in Afghanistan to achieve this goal.

He emphasized that security in Afghanistan is not only important for the country’s citizens but also crucial for the interests of all regional countries. Therefore, investment in various sectors is essential for the continuation of stability in Afghanistan.

However, since the Taliban took over the country, they have imposed several strict restrictions resulting in the violation of human rights and women’s rights and have failed to form an inclusive government.

The Taliban’s oppressive policies have led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. According to UN reports, over 28 million people needed aid assistance in 2023, and the ongoing crisis has been exacerbated by the forced deportation of Afghan migrants by neighboring countries.