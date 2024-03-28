US military destroys four drones launched by Houthi forces in Yemen

YEMEN (Reuters) : The US military said on Thursday that it had destroyed four unmanned drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

The US Central Command said on the social media site X that the drones “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.”

The drones were aimed at a coalition vessel and a US warship and “were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea,” the statement from the US Central Command said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships.

This is the second day the US military has reported that it had downed four drones launched by the houthis. On Wednesday, military personnel said the drones were aimed at a US warship in the Red Sea.

In November, the Houthis initiated a series of drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a critical route for global trade, expressing support for Palestinians amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza.

In response, both US and British military forces have conducted retaliatory strikes against the Houthis. Consequently, the Houthis have declared American and British interests as fair game for their attacks.