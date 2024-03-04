Project to connect Orange Line and Green Line is underway: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced that the project to connect the Orange Line and Green Line is underway. A shuttle service will be initiated to facilitate this connection.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Karachi, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that initially, a shuttle service will commence immediately after Eid to Exhibition Tower, while a free shuttle service will be provided from Anubhai Park to Jinnah Women’s College.

He mentioned that the federal government had committed to providing 300 buses worth 18 billion under the PSDP project, and discussions will be conducted with them regarding the procurement of these buses.

Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that the caretaker government neglected the Red Line BRT, resulting in project delays.

He emphasized the importance of completing the Red Line BRT promptly to serve the public.

Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Sindh government will embark on plans to initiate an inter-city bus service, with the procurement of 500 buses for the convenience of the people under the inter-district transport project. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the progress of the Yellow Line bus service, expressing optimism that it will soon benefit the public. Additionally, the Sindh government will operate buses from Karachi to Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad, Larkana to Sukkur, and Qamber to Shahdadkot.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MDSMTA Kamal Dayo, Acting CEO of Trans Karachi Shumaila Mohsin, officials from the Red Line, Orange Line, Yellow Line, international consultants, and other officers.