Victims of Regi Model Town approached Peshawar High Court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Association of Regi Model Town victims filed writ petition seeking possession of their plots which is pending since 1993 at Peshawar High Court (PHC) while Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) along with others are made respondents.

The writ filed by Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel Advocate on behalf of victims while seeking relief for almost 17 thousand families belonging to every walk life including martyr’s spouses.

The petition argued that the possession of three zones have been granted since 1993 while possession of two other zones are still pending and added that petitioners had purchased plots during their youth for construction of homes after retirement which is a dream till today.

The victims of Regi Model Town includes; professors, bureaucrats, police officers, doctors, lawyers and families of martyrs who are deprived from possession of their plots while claimed that Kukokhel are creating hurdles in construction on the available by destroying infrastructure.

The writ prayer that PHC to issue order for provision of possession to victims of Regi Model Town which is pending since long.