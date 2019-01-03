Vietnam’s Vietjet continues expansion of international network with new route

Monitoring Desk

HANOI: The Phu Quoc – Seoul route will operate daily return flights with a flight time of approximately 5.5 hours per leg.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – New-age carrier Vietjet officially launched a new service connecting Phu Quoc Island and the South Korean capital of Seoul on 22 December 2018, contributing to the promotion of tourism, trade and integration between Vietnam and South Korea and across the region.

Passengers on board the maiden flight from Phu Quoc to Seoul as well as on the return flight enjoyed a fun, festive atmosphere, receiving flowers and charming souvenirs from Vietjet’s stewards.

The Phu Quoc – Seoul route will operate daily return flights with a flight time of approximately 5.5 hours per leg. The flight departs from Phu Quoc each day at 3.40pm and arrives in Seoul at 10.55pm. The return flight takes off from Seoul at 1.45am and lands in Phu Quoc at 5.35am (all local time).

Dubbed “the Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc is located in the southern province of Kien Giang and covers an area of about 570 square kilometres, making it the largest island in Vietnam. As one of the most talked-about tourism destinations in Asia, Phu Quoc has attracted strong levels of investment in hotels and resorts in recent years.

With this new service linking Phu Quoc and Seoul, Vietjet aims to not only create more convenient travelling opportunities for locals and tourists in both countries but also further fly the flag for this stunning island and contribute to the growth of tourism and trade on this amazing destination. Apart from the new Phu Quoc – Seoul route, Vietjet currently operates seven other routes between South Korea and Vietnam, including Seoul – Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City/ Hai Phong/ Da Nang/ Nha Trang, Hanoi – Busan, and Da Nang – Daegu.