WFP ‘prepares’ to support 1m returning Afghan refugees

KABUL (Ariana News): The head of the World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain says that the organization is preparing to support one million Afghans who are expected to return to their country in the near future. According to her, the WFP has already distributed food to 60,000 Afghan returnees at the Pakistan crossings.

McCain said in a post on X, formerly twitter meanwhile that, sufficient financial resources have not been provided to support the earthquake-affected Afghans who are also dealing with a fast approaching winter, which are very cold, snowy, and windy. Temperatures in the province can drop to below zero degrees Celsius through December, January and February.

Coupled with the earthquake-crisis, and the nationwide humanitarian crisis, hundreds of thousands of Afghans are expected to return to Afghanistan from Pakistan after the neighboring country ordered over 1.5 million unregistered refugees to leave by November 1.

So far, over 200,000 Afghans have crossed the border.