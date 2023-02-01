Ministry opening cement factory in Herat

KABUL (BNA): Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, held a meeting with the Governor of Herat, Mawlana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, during his visit to the province.

The meeting, attended by all local officials of departments in Herat, highlighted the economic significance of Herat as one of the country’s economic provinces. The Governor of Herat emphasized the need for more attention from central government officials.

Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, stated that the purpose of his visit was to inspect the mines in the province and to inaugurate a cement project.

In addition, a committee led by the Department of Mines and Petroleum of Herat was established.

This committee, which includes seven other departments, is tasked with researching the state of the mines and the quality of their minerals.