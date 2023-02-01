500 bodies transferred from Iran

KABUL (TOLOnews): The bodies of five hundred Afghan immigrants who have been killed in Iran in the past six months have been transferred to the country through the border of Rah-e-Abrisham, officials said.

According to the local officials of Nimroz, these migrants have been killed in various incidents, especially traffic incidents on smuggling routes.

“500 bodies have been transferred to the country from Iran in the past six months. These bodies are due to so many incidents, including, random events, natural death, and guns,” said Abdullah Riaz, head of Nimroz immigrants’ department.

The body of 18-year-old Amir Khan, who died in a traffic accident in Iran, has been transferred to Afghanistan.

Amir Khan’s relatives said that after getting engaged, he went to Iran to find work and finance his wedding.

“It has been a year that he went to Iran. He was a worker. He was busy working during the day, and in the afternoon this incident happened,” said Mirza Khan, a cousin of Amir.

“We are not happy about them [Iran], they are harassing us everywhere instead of helping us,” said Abdul Wali, another relative of Amir.

Meanwhile, some families of the victims said that they are facing many challenges in transporting the bodies of their relatives to the country.

“More attention should be paid to them. When an Afghan is killed in Iran, he/she does not make any difference; it is like a bird is killed. They [Iranian] should value the life of a human,” Bashir, a resident of Baghlan, told TOLOnews.

“Honestly, we were being harassed next to the border,” Faiz Mohammad, a resident of Parwan told TOLOnews.

This comes as, earlier officials of the Nimroz security command announced the arrest of 150 human traffickers in the past one year in the province.