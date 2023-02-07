What I am today is solely due to PSL: Shadab Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: With the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s eighth edition is now just six days away, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the 44th edition of the PCB Podcast, which features Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

While speaking with the PCB digital team, Shadab Khan said, “What I am today is solely due to PSL. I entered in this competition as an Emerging Category player, but this tournament gave me the opportunity, belief and confidence to grow and develop as a cricketer and I am pleased that I am now a Platinum Category player.”

He further said, “When I started my cricket, I thought I could be a good U19 or domestic cricketer, but then I got the opportunity in PSL 1 where I was able to deceive and trouble the then world’s best batter Kumar Sangakkara with my wrong’un or leg-spin. This turned things around for me as I started believing in myself and now I can play in any competition, against any opponent and in any tournament with the conviction that I can perform.”

“It was the PSL that provided me with the chance to demonstrate my captaincy and batting abilities with performances and establish myself as a useful and effective all-rounder. Cricket is not only about skill, but also about mental toughness and I think HBL PSL provided me that platform where I was actually able to identify and trust my talent and abilities,” he added.

“The quality and standard of bowling is far superior to any other league. And it is not me who is saying this, but it is shared publically by the top players who have played in PSL. Personally, it gives me a lot of happiness when world’s best cricketers praise our league and its standard. When I am playing in the PSL, I am more focused because I don’t want to lose to my team-mates and close friends, otherwise they remind you the whole year with their teasing comments,” he concluded.