WhatsApp will soon allow users to turn voice messages into text

(Web Desk): The Meta-owned application – WhatsApp – has reportedly started working on another feature for its users which will allow the users to transcribe voice messages.

The WABetaInfo has spotted the feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS as well as Android.

The feature which is expected to be launched soon will allow users to convert voice messages into text, presenting a convenient time-saving solution for many.

This functionality could significantly streamline communication, particularly for individuals receiving lengthy voice messages.

Additionally, situations in noisy environments or while engaged in other activities, such as listening to music, could benefit from the ability to read transcribed messages.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, activating transcripts on WhatsApp may require downloading approximately 150 MB of additional app data.

The app further indicates that device speech-recognition capabilities will be leveraged to enable this feature, emphasizing its end-to-end encryption for privacy.

Although an official launch date for the feature has not been confirmed, its appearance in the latest beta versions suggests that it may soon become widely accessible in the stable release of the new WhatsApp update.