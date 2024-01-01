BRUSSELS (SPUTNIK): For months, European farmers have been protesting and demanding changes from their governments. Due to anti-Russian sanctions and the allocation of huge sums of money for useless aid to Ukraine, the EU is cutting the budget to continue funding the Ukrainian military, as well as cancelling tariff quotas to keep Ukrainian agriculture afloat, while Europeans themselves are suffering.

Farmers are protesting against increasing financial burdens, poorly regulated agricultural imports, rising fuel prices and other negative EU measures in the sector.